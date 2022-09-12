Lebanon schools in 22-23: In-person only and more parent involvement

Lebanon’s public school students are starting the year about as on-track as they can for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The district serving Lebanon largely overcame shortages of applicants for teacher and support staff jobs that have plagued schools across the U.S., officials say.

Instruction will be entirely in-person after Lebanon Community School District closed down the online school that cropped up during the tightest of restrictions on gatherings and room occupancy.

“It feels different than one year ago,” district spokesperson Susanne Stefani said.

Students returning Wednesday, Sept. 7 for their first day of classes gave staff at the district’s nine schools a sense of energy.

Health concerns

Many appeared glad to be back, Stefani said, compared to the last year. The start of the 2021-22 school year was accompanied by concerns over health risks or ire about mandatory masking.

“There were a lot of families who weren’t comfortable sending their children back in person,” she said.

Stefani said the district can’t send students home or close down classes as it has in the past to enforce state health and education department rules about minimum distance between people, covering faces or quarantining people exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

But Lebanon Community Schools will publish guidance following that of Oregon Health Authority that encourages its student and faculty bodies to avoid spreading illness to others — “for the sake of community health and hoping we can maintain in-person learning,” Stefani said.

Increasing communication

The district also is emphasizing access to Lebanon’s school staff and teachers. Stefani said the district is redesigning its website to make frequently visited pages like calendars and registration more accessible.

Beside the web- and mobile-based applications families already used for tracking attendance, grades and school transcripts, parents have access to the school’s student information system through ParentSquare.

The system allows parents to sign forms, message teachers, and broadly accomplish housekeeping tasks handled by paper forms and phone calls before the school year.

“It eliminates the need for crumpled-up field trip permission slips to be found in backpacks,” Stefani said.

Outgoing Hamilton Creek principal Jordon Ford stepped into a district outreach job. The goal is to organize how-to sessions highlighting resources for parents to participate in their students’ education.

Stefani said Lebanon schools are trying to get families more involved.

“What we know from scads of research is students perform better when they're supported at home, and it’s hard to support at home when you don’t know how,” she said.

The staffing situation

The district started the year with most job openings filled, Stefani said. Of the total 247 teachers needed across Lebanon schools, administrators only have two more to fill.

The district hired 30 before the 2022 school year. Last year, the 2021 school year, Lebanon hired 57 teachers.

Staff who keep schools clean and feed students also have been hard to replace. The district held a job fair in August that netted 11 new hires in departments other than faculty.

"Those are the people who help our operations continue," Stefani said.

At its August meeting, the district's school board wondered whether schools would have enough bus drivers to cover the 19 routes traveled by students in Lebanon.

Applicants across the board have cited need for more pay or daycare, Stefani said.

Without enough employees to fill out school staff, schools will see strain on a workforce where there just aren't enough people to cover jobs.

"Unfortunately, in education that's something that we're used to — being asked to fill gaps," Stefani said.

By the numbers

Lebanon schools started class Wednesday with more students but fewer teachers and positions in nonfaculty departments, called classified staff.

It enrolled about 2% fewer students and has significantly more employees than a decade ago, the school year that started in 2012.