Lebanon high takes trash can fire 'seriously'

Lebanon High School

 David Patton, Democrat-Herald (file)

School district staff are taking a trash can fire “very seriously” they say was started intentionally and led to an evacuation of Lebanon High School in early October.

Lebanon fire crews and police responded to the school following reports of a fire around 2:15 p.m. Oct. 4. By then, an administrator at the school had used a fire extinguisher to put out a trash can burning in an all-users bathroom.

Students evacuated the single-story building under alarms. More than 1,300 were enrolled at Lebanon High for the school starting fall 2022.

“We just did what they’ve practiced every month since they were kindergartners,” district spokesperson Susanne Stefani said.

Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale.

Lebanon Fire District declared the building safe to re-enter after checking for fires.

Stefani said with just an hour remaining in the school day and lingering fumes, the school did not resume classes.

“It was too stinky in a large portion of the building,” she said.

Students retrieved personal items from the school and waited for school buses, according to the district in parent bulletins. Lebanon High opened normally the next day.

Stefani said the district does not share information about student discipline but did confirm the fire was linked to a student.

“This was a troubled student,” she said.

The district typically cooperates with Lebanon Police Department while addressing student behavior that could be deemed dangerous, Stefani said.

“We just have to assure families that we take any situation seriously, especially when it affects public safety and student safety,” she said.

School staff spoke to students the following day about the fire and its cause.

“I think everyone knows regardless of the intent, something like this could have caused injury or worse," Stefani said.

A fire alarm was set off later that week, Oct. 7, but no fire was found, Stefani added.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

