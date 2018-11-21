A core group of dedicated donors provides much of the blood donated in Lebanon and many other communities, said phlebotomist Jessie Bess during a blood drive held Saturday, Nov. 17 at MegaFoods.
Bess estimated that three-quarters of the time slots available during the drive were filled by repeat donors.
“We had people come today that come to every single blood drive we have here,” Bess said.
The Red Cross holds blood drives at the Lebanon MegaFoods on a regular basis, approximately once every two months. Individuals are required to wait at least 56 days between donations.
The team, which is based in Salem, brings the Red Cross mobile van, which has space for three clients to fill out their pre-appointment paperwork and five donation stations.
The goal for Saturday’s blood drive was to receive 20 units and Bess expected to easily reach that amount. Walk-ins are welcome, but it is better for both staff and donors to make reservations in advance, if that is possible.
“It speeds things up a lot,” Bess said.
Donors can make appointments online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Repeat donors can even download an app to their smart phones. The app helps set appointments and tracks how often a person has donated. It also makes the check-in process much quicker.
Bess said the app is becoming increasingly popular.
The Salem Red Cross office operates blood drives throughout the central Willamette Valley, traveling as far south as Brownsville and over to the coast. The teams operate three or four blood drives each weekday and one blood drive every Saturday.
The MegaFoods location is commonly used for the weekend drives.
Bess said donations of all blood types are needed right now and donations are especially welcome during the holidays. She said fewer student blood drives at high schools and colleges are held in December, making it more important for other events to help pick up the slack. This is also true during the summer months.
The following blood drives are planned in Lebanon in December:
- Friday, Dec. 14 at Lebanon Community Hospital.
- Friday, Dec. 21 at First United Methodist Church, 1890 S Second Street.
- Wednesday, Dec. 26 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home, 600 North Fifth Street.
- Friday, Dec. 28, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent Street.