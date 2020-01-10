Donations sought for LHS grad party

Donations sought for LHS grad party

The parents of the Lebanon High School Class of 2020 students are organizing a drug- and alcohol-free graduation party for their children.

Residents and businesses of Lebanon and the surrounding communities are asked to donate cash, gift cards, prizes, food, games and other items for the event.

Contributions can be mailed to Koopman Consulting, ATTN: 2020 LHS Grad Party, 1055 W. Airway Road, Suite C102, Lebanon, OR 97355. Checks can be made out to the Lebanon Booster Club, with 2020 LHS Grad Party on the memo line. Donations are tax-deductible.

Arrangements for in-kind donations can be made by calling or texting senior parent/volunteer Wendy Eilers at 541-905-1841, or emailing her at wendy.eilers@lebanon.k12.or.us.

