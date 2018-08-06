Field is set for
city elections
Mayor Paul Aziz has filed to run for re-election and will be opposed by Tom Gregory and current city council member and Bob Elliott.
Elliott has moved out of Ward 3, which he currently represents, so he was ineligible to run for another term on the council.
Aziz was elected mayor in November 2012 and is seeking a fourth term in office.
Incumbent Wayne Rieskamp has filed for re-election and is unopposed in Ward 1.
In Ward 2, incumbent Floyd Fisher elected not to run for re-election. Karin Stauder has filed to fill that open position and is unopposed.
There are three candidates for the position left open by Elliott in Ward 3. Duston Denver, Greg Nervino and Michelle Steinhebel have filed to run for this seat.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The deadline for voter registration to participate in this election is Oct. 16 and ballots will be mailed to voters starting on Oct. 17.
There are currently 3,788 registered voters in Ward 1; with 3,701 registered voters in Ward 2, and 4,019 registered voters in Ward 3.
Garden Club
to meet Aug. 20
The Lebanon Garden Club invites the public to attend its next session, which will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 20, at the home of club matriarch Dona Townsend.
We will peruse and learn about the plant material in Townsend's landscape, with special attention on her collection of dahlias. Townsend has served as a flower show judge and is a daffodil judge emeritus.
The Lebanon Garden Club is a member of the Santiam District of Garden Clubs encompassing Linn, Benton and Marion Counties. For information, including the address of the August meeting, call 541-521-5677.
