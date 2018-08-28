Entries sought
for talent show
Silver Follies III, a show of senior talent from Lebanon, Sweet Home and Brownsville, will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Lebanon Senior Center.
Organizer Rebecca Wirfs is hoping the event will be a showcase for old-fashioned musical abilities, including harmonica, banjo, mouth harp, kazoo and ukulele. Magicians, jugglers, soft shoe dancers and other performers are also invited to participate.
There will also be static displays of arts and crafts such as paintings, quilts, and carvings. Artisans should plan to stay with their displays to answer questions and to insure that no damage happens to the craft.
One or two group rehearsals will be required. All other practice sessions will be on an individual basis. To register, call the Lebanon Senior Center at 541-258-4919.
Spaces open
at tomato fest
September 8th is The Lebanon Chamber Ambassadors Tomato and Salsa Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.
Vendor booths are still available for this event. The cost for a 10' x 10' space is $20. The event will be held at Academy Square, 55 Academy Street. Call 541-409-5691 for more information.
Work continues
on Russell Drive
Russell Drive from Franklin Street to Mountain River Drive will remain closed to through traffic until Sept. 14. Due to delayed relocation of private overhead utility lines and subsequent pole removal, Eugene Sand Construction has been granted additional time to perform construction activities on this stretch of Russell Drive.
Motorists should expect delays. Residents in the impacted area will be granted reasonable access, but there may be times when access to individual driveways is not possible.