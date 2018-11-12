Blood drive
at Mega Foods
The American Red Cross will hold a blood driver from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Mega Foods, 1950 Main St., Lebanon.
To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go online to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. All blood types are needed at this time. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and in generally good health may be eligible to donate.
Parks commission
meeting in Lebanon
The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its fifth and final meeting of the year Nov. 27-28 in Lebanon. On Nov. 27, commissioners will tour Cascadia State Park and Linn County’s River Bend Park, followed by a work session and training.
On Nov. 28, commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:15 a.m. at the Best Western Boulder Falls Inn Conference Center, 505 Mullins Drive, to discuss real estate and legal issues. Executive sessions are closed to the public. A public business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the same location.
The agenda includes a discussion of construction contracts that will be awarded later this fall to remodel the North Falls Visitor Center at Silver Falls State Park and to improve the septic system at Champoeg State Heritage Area.
The draft agenda and meeting packet are listed at bit.ly/nov2018agenda. People who plan to present oral testimony are asked to provide 15 copies of their statement to Commission Assistant Denise Warburton denise.warburton@oregon.gov. Those needing special accommodations to attend should also contact Warburton by email, or call 503-986-0719, at least three days in advance.