Holiday kickoff
at Ralston Park
The annual Holidays in the Park celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at Ralston Park. This year's theme is "Fairytale Christmas."
Ralston Park will be lit up with lights and holiday decorations donated by a variety of Lebanon businesses. A wide variety of vendors will be on hand. The annual Twinkle Parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. and the Christmas Tree lighting will be held at the conclusion of the parade.
Street closure
for fire training
The intersection at Grove Street and East Vine Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 as part of a planned training exercise by the Lebanon Fire District. Firefighters will be conducting a live burn training exercise at 426 Williams Street and will need access to the water supply at this intersection.
Grant supports
reading program
The Friends of the Lebanon Library have been awarded a $1,200 grant from the Siletz Tribal Contribution Fund to purchase books for the 2019 reading program. The books will be given as prizes to children who support the program.
Supply drive aids
veterans' home
The Samaritan Lebanon Health Center team recently wrapped up a month-long supply drive for the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home. Clinic Manager Kim Vaughan and her team organized the drive, which resulted in the contribution of 10 quilts, two walker storage aprons, food and beverages, two DVD players, gift cards, craft items and other goods.
The SLHC clinic includes family medicine, pediatrics and OB/GYN. Samaritan Specialty Clinic – Lebanon shares the building and includes geriatrics, general surgery, orthopedics and visiting specialists. Both clinic teams participated in the supply drive.