Filling out an advance directive is not an easy decision to make.
Chaplain Wes Sedlacek at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital understands that, and he wants to help individuals and families make this important step.
Starting August 2, the hospital is offering a monthly class on advance directives. These classes will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in conference rooms 1 and 2, which are located in the back of the hospital.
Sedlacek has seen many examples of how helpful advance planning can be for families.
“There was such a difference between families that had never had these conversations and ones where these conversations had occurred,” said Sedlacek, who has been a chaplain at Samaritan Albany General Hospital since 2005 and added Lebanon to his rotation five years ago.
During the classes, Sedlacek will help individuals understand, and if they wish, fill out an advance directive form.
There are two basic parts to an advance directive. In the first, individuals choose a person to serve as their health care representative in case they are unable to make decisions for themselves.
In the second part, choices are made about life support and tube feeding. On the advance directive form, life support is defined broadly as “any medical means for maintaining life, including procedures, devices and medications.”
“I tend to introduce a couple of ideas to people in terms of looking at quality of life. That’s a big factor in medical decision making,” Sedlacek said. “Where might be an unacceptable quality of life? That can change once a person is in it.”
An advance directive is appropriate for anyone over the age of 18, regardless of health. Accidents or sudden illness can make these questions relevant quickly and it is important to think about these issues in advance.
While we often think of adults helping to make health care decisions with their elderly parents, the situation is often reversed due to unexpected circumstances.
“If you think it’s hard making a decision for mom and dad, think about how hard it is for mom and dad to make a decision for you,” Sedlacek said.
After filling out an advance directive, it is extremely important for individuals to talk to their loved ones about their choices and why they were made. This is a key step in ensuring that the choices made by the individual are respected when the time comes.
There is a second form which Sedlacek will also help explain during the class. A Physician Order for Life Sustaining Treatment (POLST) goes into effect when it is signed by a physician. It covers some of the same ground as an advance directive, but it also definitively asks if a person wants to receive CPR or does not want to receive CPR.
“The POLST form is often used for people who are frail/elderly, have an advanced chronic illness or a terminal illness,” Sedlacek said.
Making one’s wishes known in advance is important not just for patients, who deserves to have their wishes known and carried out, but perhaps even more for their families.
An advance directive can reduce the anguish of an end of life situation by taking the decision away from family members who may feel guilt no matter which decision they make.
“To know confidently that dad did not want this type of treatment, they feel more comfortable,” Sedlacek said. “It helps with the grief process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.