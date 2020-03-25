City of Lebanon closes parks, trails

The City of Lebanon has closed all of its parks and trails in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown's "Stay Home, Save Lives" executive order.

Lebanon's closure order is in force immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

This closure order includes:

All public parks and open space areas.

Playground equipment within parks.

Outdoor sports courts.

The skate park.

All trails and trailheads.

Public restrooms within park facilities and at trailheads.

Signage will be posted at all entrances to park facilities and trailheads in compliance with the order identifying the closures and restrictions. These closures will remain in effect until the governor issues an executive order lifting the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order.

If you have any questions, please contact 541-258-4917 or parksres@ci.lebanon.or.us.

