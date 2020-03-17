City of Lebanon closes offices

The City of Lebanon has closed City Hall, the Senior Center, the library and the Municipal Court in response to the spread of the coronavirus to the community.

The City of Lebanon has also canceled all public meetings until further notice.

Acting City Manager Ron Whitlatch said the City is working with essential staff only at this time with the goal of maintaining basic services.

"You do what you think is best with the information you have at hand," Whitlatch said of the closures. "We started looking at other cities' policies on contagion. We've got a lot of stuff on emergency management, but we really didn't have one on contagions. What we ended up doing is looking at several other cities ... and following what theirs were, which is based off of FEMA."

Whitlatch said the fact that coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the community weighed heavily on the management team.

"It was a hard decision to make because this is going to put us way behind, but we need to do our part to make sure we can continue to serve the public. Even if it's just essential (services)," Whitlatch said.