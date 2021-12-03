Candyland Christmas in Lebanon's Ralston Park is Saturday

Holidays in the Park, a nonprofit organization, is presenting a Candyland Christmas for this year’s holiday event in Lebanon, taking place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in Ralston Park.

Holidays in the Park has hosted the community event for the past 25 years, according to Dala Johnson, an organizer. Santa Claus will be there for the tree-lighting ceremony, which illuminates the entire park. Organizers have been working for the past six weeks to string lights anywhere and everywhere.

“There’s a big gasp as things are lighting up and you’re seeing all this cool stuff,” Johnson said.

There will be free horse-drawn carriage rides and vendors selling food and crafts, along with live music and other entertainment — even crowd caroling. The Twilight Parade has 21 entries and starts at 5:15 p.m. The Willamette VDub Club is serving as this year’s grand marshals.

Trees in the park are decorated by local businesses and groups who spend weeks trying to outdo each other. The public is invited to pick their favorites in People’s Choice judging. The big Christmas tree is provided by the event’s main sponsor, Pacific Power, who also helps decorate it. This year it took four hours to hang the lights.

“Our community deserves a wonderful Christmas,” Johnson said. “I just love seeing the faces of people when the lights come on.”

If you’d like to volunteer for this or future events contact Johnson at 541-619-0606 or message the Facebook page Holidays in the Park.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

