Candidates in place for Lebanon city elections

Three candidates will compete in the November general election for the seat on the Lebanon City Council which is being left open by the retirement of Robert Furlow.
Furlow, 70, has represented Ward 1 since 2014 but chose not to seek another term in the upcoming election.
Seeking to fill that seat are: Zach Beck, Wayne Dykstra and Kyle Randleman.
Beck will be a senior this fall at Lebanon High School. City Recorder Kim Scheafer said Beck is not yet 18 years old, but he will turn 18 before the election, as the law requires.
Dykstra is a retired minister and is a veteran of the United States Navy.
Randleman is the pastor of Valley Hope Community Church.
In the elections for Wards 2 and 3, both incumbents are unopposed in their bids for reelection. Rebecca Grizzle filed for election in Ward 2 and Jason Bolen will seek another term representing Ward 3. Both Grizzle and Bolen have held their posts since 2013.
Grizzle said she doesn’t feel she has completed all she hopes to accomplish on the Lebanon City Council.
“I’d like to see Lebanon get through COVID, get a new city manager hired, and when I eventually do leave city council, which I will do someday, I want to be sure that I leave a well-balanced council behind me, and I’m just not sure this is the time,” Grizzle said. “Being on city council is not my dream, I’ve said that publicly. I just want somebody on city council that does not have any specific agenda, who is open-minded, who is a little bit of the center, not extreme far left, not extreme far right, who’s calm, level-headed, non-emotional decision-making, and for now, I think that person is me.”
Incumbent Mayor Paul Aziz is also unopposed in his bid for another term. Aziz missed several city council sessions this winter as he recovered from back surgery and said at the time that running for reelection was dependent upon his health. He is pleased with his recovery and ready to seek a fifth two-year term in office.
He does not think the current circumstances, with the local economy and the city budget under pressure due to the new coronavirus, are the time for a new mayor. He believes it is important to maintain continuity of leadership.
“I thought long and hard about it. I’m stressed, everybody’s stressed, the community’s upset, people are angry. The nation is divided. It’s like, this is a great time to get out,” Aziz said. “And then, I looked at the other side, looked at the pros and cons, and I’ve done a lot for the community in eight years, I’ve got two more years, possibly that I could do some more good, and at least try and lead folks through this unknown pandemic. Just to leave office right now would be horrible for the community and I think would kind of erase the things I’ve done in the past eight years.”
Aziz said one task he would like to accomplish in the next couple of years is to change the city charter so the mayoral term is four years and not two. He said he would not seek this change to extend his own time in office, but to benefit future mayors, who could spend more time leading and less time running for office.
“It would take effect the next election cycle when another person runs. I plan on this being my final term. Ten years, I think, is a good run, a good amount of time to make some changes,” Aziz said.
