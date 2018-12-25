When Bob Elliott first ran for a seat on the Lebanon City Council in 2002, one of the main reasons was his desire to get reacquainted with his hometown.
Elliott, 85, had grown up in Lebanon, graduated from high school here, and met Carrie Joy Erickson, the woman who would be his wife for more than 61 years. But he had been away from the community for a long time.
“Got married and my job took me away for 28 years. When I came back, I didn’t know hardly anyone. The only people I knew were out on the golf course,” Elliott said. “I just wanted to know what was going on in the city and take part.”
Sixteen years later, Elliott is saying goodbye to the city council. During his most recent term in office, he moved out of his longtime home, which was located in Ward 3. Rather than seek a position in his new ward, he chose to run for mayor. Michelle Steinhebel won a three-way race to fill Elliott’s seat and Elliott was defeated in his mayoral bid by incumbent Paul Aziz.
In a way, that brought his political career full circle. Elliott defeated Aziz in their race for that council seat back in 2002.
Elliott remembers that economic development, particularly the question of allowing a local Walmart store, was the primary issue at that time.
“Boy, that was a hotbed there for a while,” Elliott said, adding that he was in favor of the application. “I think it’s been real good for Lebanon. I think it’s been kind of hard on downtown, but we’re coming back. I think it will be OK.”
Elliott first began working with the city in 1997, at the request of the late Mayor Bob Smith.
“He approached me on the golf course and asked me to serve on a committee. He said, ‘Who knows, you might like it,’” Elliott said.
That led to Elliott’s appointment to the Capital Improvements Committee, which no longer exists. This was the first of many committees for Elliott. For the past 16 years, he has been a member of the Senior Center Advisory Board, the Parks Committee/Tree Board, and the Cascade West Council of Government Transportation Committee. For the past six years, he has served on the Council of Government’s executive committee. Many other committee appointments have come and gone during this period.
Even after he leaves the council, Elliott will remain highly involved with the city. He is a member of the Willamette Manor Board and the Strawberrian board. He is a citizen member of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, was recently appointed to serve on the local board of Habitat for Humanity, and remains active in Bringing Up Learning and Behavior (BULB).
His work with BULB is among his favorite tasks. The program recognized the achievements of middle school students and works to support and encourage their growth as citizens.
“It’s one of the most rewarding committees that’s going on. I’ll continue to stay on that as long as they want me,” Elliott said.
Elliott also plans to remain involved with the Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest. He serves as a citizen member on the candidate interview committee. Each year, he works with a physician and a current student at COMP-NW as a three-member team. They are assigned four candidates to interview and then work together to decide which candidates to recommend for acceptance.
“I’ve gotten some real nice responses from applicants that have sent me mail,” Elliott said.
In part because of these commitments, Elliott isn’t worried about filling his time. He will also continue to work on an occasional basis with Primasing Motors and he would like to get back out on the golf course more than he has in recent years.
But there are certainly parts of the job he will miss.
“I’m going to miss the people more than anything, probably. I’m going to miss the weekly meetings with the city manager (Gary Marks) as the council president. We meet every Tuesday. I’m going to miss that part,” Elliott said. “I’ll miss being a part of the whole thing. Been on it for so long, I’ll miss it. But, time goes on.”
Elliott and his wife, who passed in 2013, had two sons. Their older son, Kim, passed in 2010. Their younger son, Tim, lives in Bassett. Elliott has seven grandchildren and 17 grandchildren.
During his years away from Lebanon, Elliott lived all around the country, including stints in Arkansas, Louisiana and South Carolina. Both sons married into families with roots in the South and made their lives there.
Elliott said moving to be closer isn’t in his plans. Lebanon is home. He has no plans to slow down and has seen what happened to his colleagues who did just that after their retirements.
“I’ll keep active. I don’t want to be a couch potato,” Elliott said.
He is an avid supporter of Lebanon High School athletics and especially enjoys watching players he has seen at community events as they came up through elementary and middle school. He has been a season-ticket holder for the football team for 28 years (Carrie Joy bought the tickets the first time), and he'll be back in his seat at the 50-yard line next September.
Elliott attended his final City Council session as a member on Dec. 12. At the end of the session, City Councilor Jason Bolen thanked Elliott, and outgoing city councilor Floyd Fisher, for their service to the community.
“I want to thank Bob and thank Floyd for your service. I think you guys have set the bar high for the incoming councilors. You’ve been a real joy to work with, for me. I learned a lot from both of you and had good fights and good experiences with both of you, too. I appreciate what you’ve done for me and for this council and for this city,” Bolen said.
At that session, Elliott pointed out one aspect of his record for his colleagues to emulate.
“I want to throw one thing out, kind of a challenge to everyone. I’ve been on the council for 16 years. I’ve missed two council meetings. One of them was when my wife passed away that day. And the other was a trip for Primasing to Pasco, Washington, that got all fouled up and I didn’t get back in time. So those are the only two. I’d like to see somebody do this. Break my record.”