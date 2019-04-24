Over the years, the Santiam Spokes Bicycle Club has shown its support for the community donating thousands of bicycle helmets to various organizations.
This year, the club wanted to expand its efforts. Craig Lalley, the current president of the club, said cycling advocate Trevor Spangle came up with the idea of installing a bicycle repair station which could be used by the community.
“It’s a great idea,” Lalley said. “These bike stations aren’t for the members of the club. Their bikes tend to be in good repair and they travel with the tools they need to repair them. The stations are for the commuters using the library and for children who ride their bikes to the library.”
On Saturday, members of the Santiam Spokes gathered at the Lebanon Public Library to celebrate the installation of the first repair station donated to the community by the club.
Library Director Kendra Antila attended the event.
“Craig approached me several months ago and asked if we would be interested and I thought it was a great idea,” Antila said. “We have a lot of patrons who come on their bikes. Our bike racks are frequently full. I thought it made perfect sense to have a repair station here. I was so excited that they offered it.”
The repair station includes an air pump, a stand where bicycles can be placed at eye level, and a small selection of basic tools needed to perform the most common repairs.
The station cost $1,800 to install. The club was able to fund the project from proceeds from their annual Strawberry Century event.
The station also includes a bar code. Individuals can take a picture of this code on their cell phones and be directed to a website which provides information on basic bicycle repair and how to use the tools which were provided.
Lalley and Antila are hopeful that the location by the front door of the library and across the street from the police station will reduce or eliminate any vandalism to the station.
“We are kind of their test market. If we are successful, they want to do more,” Antila said.
Lalley confirmed that this is the club’s hope. If this station proves popular he would like to install a similar repair station at the Albany Public Library. Lalley said it may be possible to make the units locally, further reducing their cost.