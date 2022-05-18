Ahead of first lamb fair in two years, students scramble to spruce up Scio

During most any other week in Scio, Wednesday is a school day.

But in late May, when the summer is just a page flip away in the calendar, students and staff at the town’s high school are busy outside with brooms and shovels, readying their city for the arrival of the lambs.

Baily McDonald, 15, was tasked Wednesday, May 18 with cleaning moss from some of the hundreds of red bricks at Scio Veterans Memorial ahead of the Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair that starts Friday.

“I’ve lived in Scio my whole life. My family has always gone, so I’ve always gone,” she said. “I look forward to it.”

Lamb and Wool signals the start of a fair season that will see her show market goats she raises as a 4-H project and, normally Baily said, sunny weather.

Not this day. The sky hung close and gray, and an intermittent drizzle dampened the shoulders of Baily’s jacket as she joined her freshman cohort from Scio High School for a districtwide, mascot-named, spirit-themed service event called Logger Pride Day.

Baily and colleagues replaced mulch, pulled weeds, and scraped moss at the monument on Highway 226 where it becomes North Main Street and crosses a bridge over Thomas Creek, or splits at a right-hand turn on the other side of a Car Quest to continue east out of the town of scantly more than 1,000 people.

They pumped their fists in the air at passing tractor-trailers loaded with logs and wood veneer and cheered when they received the blasts of air horns in return.

She pointed across the creek to where another group of students were beautifying the property around Scio Farm Store, a two-story, tin-roofed landmark painted a rusty red. That’s near the site of the fair where people will come from all over the county and swell the city’s population for one weekend.

“Behind the feed store, a bunch of vendors come, and there are bungee cords and a big hamster ball,” Baily said.

Baily said her earliest memories of the festival are those of walking between the glossy paint and polished chrome of muscle cars at an auto show, set to the scent of greasy fried potatoes and funnel cakes.

Now she works in a booth selling cotton candy and snow cones that will raise funds for students in her 4-H club before they’re deep in a fair hole this summer, competing for recognition in animal husbandry.

“It’s how I pay for food at fair,” Baily said. “You’re so stressed you don’t have time to make food.”

The fair would be in its 87th year if not for hiatus. Pride day is considerably newer, starting in the mid-2000s organizers said, but no less a tradition for students at Scio’s schools that made the community cleanup event a cornerstone of teenage mentorship and leadership programs.

For some, like Damien Christie, 15, the service day is a return to normal. He held a broad shovel at his side and adjusted a U.S. flag-colored snap-back cap after a particularly long note from the air horn of a plywood truck.

“That had to be the best one yet,” he said.

Damien’s family owns the feed store near the fair site and he said he participated in the community cleanup in middle school.

“We want to show appreciation to Scio, and we want to show it at its best,” he said.

Freshman Audrey Storms, 14, said she’s never been to the fair.

But that didn’t stop her from organizing the reemergent pride day by herself.

She’s staking her school career on the cleanup — she hoped to put in enough hours putting pride day together to complete her senior project 36 months ahead of schedule.

“I’m finishing it all this year,” she said.

Audrey said the whirlwind management project taught her about stoking a sense of teamwork among her classmates and got her over a fear of talking to business owners on the phone.

The first few calls were so nerve-wracking that she was shaking after asking long-time Scio businesses to contribute supplies to the cleanup.

“I get nervous, I start talking fast. I start talking fast, and I get overwhelmed,” Audrey said.

Active participation in the town showed her Scio is deeper and warmer than she anticipated. With the cleanup out of the way, she said she’s looking forward to her first Lamb and Wool Fair.

“It’s like a big family,” Audrey said. “You can go up to anyone and start a conversation and they want to engage with you.”

