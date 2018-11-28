The pipe organ at the First Presbyterian Church of Lebanon has a very interesting history.
The European designed pipe organ was built in the late 1800s and served a church in the Midwest for several years. In 1917, the organ was purchased by First Presbyterian. Instead of being shipped over land, the organ traveled by water, going around Cape Horn and then north to Oregon.
After its arrival, it took two years to reassemble the instrument. In the decades since, it has become a beloved part of worship at First Presbyterian. The church is holding a special Advent concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 to celebrate the organ and the musicians who have played it over the years.
Organists Nancy Kirkpatrick, Nancy Kirkelie, Alice Bacon and Dorothy Page will be recognized for their many years of service as organists at the church. Page, who retired as organist this year, began playing the organ in 1935 when she was just 13 years old.
The concert will include performances by Gil Wittman of Mt. Angel, organist at First Christian Church in Silverton for the past 30 years; Ray Hendricks of St. Martin’s Episcopal of Lebanon; and worship musician Steve Bramblett, who currently plays at the Seventh Day Adventist congregation in Salem and at the First Presbyterian Church of Lebanon.
Patty Baker, a pianist and cellist who also serves as one of the organists at First Presbyterian, said the organ is a challenging instrument.
“It’s overwhelming. There are a lot of moving parts,” Baker said.
The organ is of a medium size, but is capable of projecting an impressive volume of sound, said Sharon Follingstad.
“We had an organist who played really, really loud. You could feel it in your bowels,” Follingstad said.
The church still uses the organ each week during its services, but the organ is not used exclusively. The congregation has incorporated keyboard and other instruments, including Baker’s cello, into much of its worship.
The organ, however, still has a prized place.
“Especially the older people in the congregation just love it,” Follingstad said.