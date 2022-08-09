Weather Service warns of fire risk, 'abundant lightning'

Linn County still risks potentially fire-starting lightning storms after the National Weather Service extended a red flag warning into Wednesday morning.

The Weather Service forecasted “abundant lightning” Monday for the Cascades from Mt. Hood to Mt. Shasta, and a large Swath of Central Oregon as well as Modoc and Siskiyou counties in California.

Frequent lightning could spark fires in vegetation dried by hot summer weather. Winds gusting up to 40 mph could cause fires to spread, the Service warned.

The Weather Service extended the warning Monday night through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.

Images from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite showed lightning strikes in the Cascades near Linn County overnight.

Land managers were responding to four fires burning on 5,023 acres of mostly coniferous forests in Oregon.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The largest and nearest of those, the Cedar Creek Fire, was sparked by lightning Aug. 1 and had consumed 3,536 acres in the Cascades near Oakridge in southeastern Lane County by Tuesday afternoon.

A contractor was put in charge of managing response to the fire Aug. 5. The Cedar Creek Fire was burning unchecked and expected to spread west toward Waldo Lake.

The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service banned warming and cooking fires outside designated camping spots over the weekend and further limited use of power tools including power saws and grinders, increasing the fire danger level from moderate to high.

ODF permits cutting, grinding and welding between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m.

The Forest Service issued an order Friday, Aug. 5, prohibiting welding and other torches. Motorized appliances like saws and power generators are permitted only in areas devoid of vegetation, like developed campsites.