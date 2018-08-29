Julie Miller loves coming to the Concerts in the Park each week. She has missed just two of the eight concerts this summer and that was only because she was out of town for a family reunion.
But there was no chance she was going to miss the performance of James Wright and the Gutones on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Miller is the self-designated chair of Wright's fan club.
"He's a great songwriter, storyteller and musician," Miller said.
Wright, who moved to Lebanon in March of 2017, works in video production and employee training for Entek. But he is a veteran musician and is happy to have the opportunity to perform for his new neighbors.
"I think it's quite a thrill, actually," said Wright, 62. "It's a nice introduction to the area."
Alysia Rodgers of the Lebanon Downtown Association organizes the Concerts in the Park series. For the second straight year, the series has featured eight concerts, starting in early July and running through August.
In previous years the series was limited to four or six events.
Rodgers said there has been enough popular response to the extended series that this will continue in 2019.
"There have been some really popular nights," Rodgers said. "The National Night Out is a huge event. Obviously that has mostly to do with the Lebanon Police Department, but we are happy that it falls on a concert night."
Rodgers said three primary sponsors provide the budget for booking performers: Lebanon Tourism, Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, and Pacific Power.
In addition to the Ralston Park series, the city also offers a noon concert series each Friday at Strawberry Plaza. The Summer Bands and Brews series has brought concerts to Strawberry Plaza on Saturday nights. Marks Ridge Winery has hosted a Friday night concert series throughout July and August. as well.
In addition to these recurring events, Guitars Under the Stars provided four full days of music festival entertainment to Cheadle Lake Park in late July.
"On any given Friday and Saturday night, you have a couple of different options for live music," Rodgers said.
Wright performed at the Strawberry Plaza noon event in July and has become part of the band rotation at the Bigfoot's Cave Steakhouse. He also has upcoming performances scheduled on Sept. 8 at Conversion Brewing and on Sept. 15 at Schmizza Public House.