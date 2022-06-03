2022 Strawberry Festival update: Here's your queen

The last nine months went out of Laurel McGuigan's mind in a moment.

A whirlwind senior year of scholarship applications, a run for her softball team at a state title, public appearances and explaining, once again, who a role model should be, this time in front of a crowd at the opening of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival on Thursday, June 2 at Cheadle Lake Park.

Then tears and exclamations and embraces from friends and the rest of her Strawberry Festival Court cohort as she took on the title of queen.

"It took me a second to realize Gary just said my name," McGuigan said.

Mom Kimberly McGuigan recorded her daughter’s ascension at the 113th festival from the front row near a stage where more than 100 gathered to watch the ceremony.

She described a tough-as-nails child who would fall over, bump or scrape herself and get back up. McGuigan and husband Robert McGuigan would ask their daughter her name, and the toddler Laurel would fire back with a descriptive nickname — Tuffy.

“That’s my Tuffy!” Kimberly McGuigan said.

McGuigan said her daughter’s new title as queen reaffirms the younger McGuigan’s hard academic, athletic and philanthropic work around town.

“The face of what Lebanon is about,” she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Dad Robert McGuigan said festival queen is an appropriate end to a school career that included graduation with honors and the Warriors stopped by one run in the state softball playoffs.

“This is the top,” he said. “This is huge.”

Laurel McGuigan took a moment to collect herself from what she described as “a lot of emotions,” then spoke to women who surrounded her in their bid for queen.

McGuigan said she and princesses Moriah Dahlgren, Trinity Holden, Clarissa Lewis and Hailey Savedra were friends long before the traditional part-pageant, part- service club. But Strawberry Festival Court, said McGuigan, provided her with some picture-perfect moments.

“Moments when we’re in the moment and we are all living our best lives,” she said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.