The Linn County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 21 to approve six new First Time Youth Wage Agreements, including ones in Lebanon.
Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker, with Chairman Roger Nyquist absent, voted to approve First Time Youth Wage Grant agreements with David C. Malpass Warehouse, Inc.; Malpass Farms, LLC; Cascade Timber Consulting, Inc.; Kirk Century Farms, Inc.; Lebanon Aquatic District and Newman-Lebanon Stayton, better known as Schmizza Public House.
Created in 2005, the program is meant to be an incentive for businesses to hire teens out looking for their first jobs. It pays employers who qualify and choose to hire young people a reimbursement fee of $2 per hour.
The program is available only to small businesses, defined as 35 employees or fewer. A maximum of three employees per business may qualify at one time.
Each young person employed must be a Linn County resident, at least 14 years old but not older than 19, and hold a Bureau of Labor and Industries permit if applicable.
Economic development money from state lottery proceeds fund the program.
Linn County's is only program of its kind in the state, Commissioner John Lindsey said. Besides giving small employers a break, the idea is to help young people get the "soft skills" businesses say they need.
"They (young people) need to know how to go to work, and show up, and all that," he said.