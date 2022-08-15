Lebanon seeks comment on drain plan

The City of Lebanon is seeking public feedback on the first overhaul to its storm drain plan in more than three decades, according to an Aug. 4 news release.

Lebanon will increase fees levied on property owners and developers for maintaining and expanding the network of pipes, collection basins and ditches in its Storm Drainage Master Plan.

The storm drain master plan draft identifies 139 potential replacements or improvements to the storm water system.

Generally, the plan maps out expenditures over the next 20 years to reduce risk of flooding and divert pollution away from rivers, and the fee schedule needed to get there.

Lebanon’s existing storm drain plan is from 1989.

At a July 27 meeting, the Lebanon council heard from the consultant designing Lebanon’s proposed storm drain guiding document, which calls for about $10 million in priority upgrades.

Newberg-based Donovan Enterprises recommended changing to a density-based fee structure that charges for impervious surface area, like rooftops or asphalt.

Other Willamette Valley cities pay four to five times more for similar charges, according to the consultant.

Commenters can email engineering director Ron Whitlatch, rwhitlatch@ci.lebanon.or.us, or call with questions at 541-258-4269.

Public commenting closes Sept. 5, then the city council will vote to adopt the master plan at its Sept. 14 regular meeting.