Lebanon commission punts intersection hearing

Lebanon’s planning board will recommend or deny an annexation in September of land under Grandpa’s Grocery, where the city wants to install a traffic signal at Stoltz Hill and Airport roads.

The property’s owner, a mid-Willamette Valley-based commercial developer, wants to raze a house and the bodega to make room for a new store and fuel station.

Grandpa’s Grocery and the property opposite the store, on the east side of Stoltz Hill Road, are in Linn County. The city had sought pieces of both properties for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk cuts, part of a planned improvement to the intersection that also includes turn lanes and traffic lights.

A commissioner said Linn County will pursue an eminent domain case to take .004 acres of the residential property on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The Lebanon Planning Commission had scheduled a public hearing for the proposal Aug. 17, but continued to the case to its next meeting, Sept. 21.