Dilapidated Lebanon pool treading water

By July, managers typically are trying to find enough teens who can staff the lifeguard tower at Lebanon Community Pool.

This year however, after voters rejected a $20 million bond measure that would have paid to replace sagging concrete and rusty cast iron, they’re wondering how they’ll find the money to keep the thing running.

The Lebanon Aquatic District doesn’t have a definite time frame for when it would cease pool operations. But repair and replacement costs at the pool will eventually exceed the district’s revenue, board chairperson Peggy Snyder said.

“At some point, that’s just the way anything goes,” Snyder said. “That’s going to happen with a 55-year-old pool.”

What’s at stake

The Lebanon Community School District had sought $20 million on the ballot in Oregon’s May 17 primary. Half of that was earmarked for improvements at the pool building.

While the aquatic district employs staff, organizes swimming and repairs or maintains equipment at the pool, the building ultimately is a school district property.

Lorlee Engler, executive director at Lebanon Aquatic District, estimated the district would need at least $1 million to replace the concrete-lined basin of the pool that has settled and tilted. Water doesn’t sit flush, too low to reach roughly two thirds of the gutters meant to skim debris from the pool’s surface.

Beneath that basin, the district wanted to replace cast-iron pipes that could rust through and rupture — likely will disintegrate, Engler said.

“The need for renovation has not changed. That’s for sure,” Engler said.

Without a massive infusion of funding, the aquatic district must triage costs as they come in. Engler said the pool is kept running from maintenance and reserve funds.

Those funds are necessary for weeks like that of July 4, when workers put in a new heat transfer coil at a cost of $21,000, Engler said, for custom-made aluminum parts and labor.

Then a motor quit working on the ventilation and conditioning system that moves air around the building — another $10,000 to $15,000 by rough estimates.

“And that just happened this week,” Engler said. “If every week I’m paying that, I can’t afford that.”

The pumps, motors and pipeworks that move air and water around the building just keep aging. And as they do, they become more prone to failure.

That means problems at Lebanon’s only public swimming pool will snowball.

“They’re all super costly and they’re all interconnected,” Engler said.

What’s next

Snyder said the aquatic district Board of Directors will push to place its own bond before voters. While officials at the school and aquatic districts can definitively say why the May bond failed, Snyder said the school district's public image on unrelated topics may have hampered fundraising efforts.

The school board had to close down public discussion around a proposed school-based health center in January, ending a meeting early when commenters went over time allotments and became argumentative.

Those interactions probably hung over part of Lebanon’s voterbase — the aquatic district’s taxbase, Snyder said.

“There was just so much negativity,” she said.

Engler said the aquatic district had sought funding options for two years and agreed to roll its request in with the school district’s bond measure after polling in late 2021 showed mostly favorable responses. Poll respondents at that time wanted to support their public swimming pool.

Then the price for fuel skyrocketed, and the school district had to contend with beleaguered meetings, she said.

“A lot changes in five months,” Engler said.

With Lebanon Community Schools including money for the pool in its bond request, voters would see one measure instead of several measures competing for their attention and tax dollars.

“Nobody wants to be nickeled and dimed,” Engler said. “Every year, some agency has got a bond up, and that can be frustrating to the voters.”

A little more than one-third of Lebanon’s registered voters turned out in May. They rejected the bond 4,818 to 3,477, a spread of 16 points.

Snyder said the district could foot its own bond proposal in the next couple of years.

Without the tax funding, Engler said, the pool is out of options.

“How do you fundraise $15 million?” she said. “Sadly, there isn’t a Phil Knight in Lebanon. It’s not like Nike building a new stadium.”

