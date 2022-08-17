DeFazio snags funding for Lebanon housing

Shirley Seits was tired of being lonely when she moved back to Lebanon.

But she had a crowd in her living room Wednesday, Aug. 17 — a stream of city and state officials and U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio passing through the low-income, veteran-prioritized housing at Applegate Landing in Lebanon.

A housing program fostered at the 48-apartment complex is poised to expand under a $1.75-million appropriation snagged by DeFazio in the House’s 2023 spending bills. Federal money will help pay for purchase of a two-story building downtown.

“I just wanted to see it,” DeFazio said.

Crossroads Communities has acquired funding, expanded its reach and acquired contracts to do the kind of expansive and holistic health, housing and advocacy work that KJ Ullfers, a longtime Lebanon veterans advocate, called the “secret sauce” in low-income housing.

The octogenarian Seitz was an obvious candidate to show off the housing that undergirds Crossroads’ work. She served in the U.S. Navy and needs the tight community that the apartment complex provides, she said.

Some at Applegate are on fixed incomes, or have little income, and the complex property manager offers a sliding scale for the cost of its rentals.

She showed the 4th District congressman photos from “all over.” Seits managed apartments during a seven-year stint in Alaska.

“I don’t ever want to go back,” she said. “It was just too isolated.”

De-siloing

People who apply to Crossroads for aid effectively apply for coordination.

Crossroads offers mental and physical health services, nutrition classes, rental and utility assistance, and consolidation of casework, said Michael Couch, the non-profit’s executive director.

Instead of multiple agencies offering multiple solutions to specific problems, one caseworker may seek housing or support services for a client.

Ullfers described a cycle in which unhoused people experience poor mental health, and people who live with the fallout of poor mental health may have trouble finding or keeping housing.

“You can give them housing. If you don’t give them the supportive side, it doesn’t mean a thing,” Ullfers said.

Couch called it the de-siloing of social services. Ullfers said he believes the Crossroads model of consolidated help reduces the turnover of low-income residents back into houselessness.

Since it opened in late 2021, about 17% of Applegate’s residents cycled out of the apartments back into houselessness, Ullfers said. He said the average turnover is closer to one in two, 49%.

Ullfers and Couch described a resident at Applegate Landing who had spent two weeks with regular housing in 14 years.

“He had five different case managers and none of them were talking to each other,” Ullfers said.

The man stayed on for weeks before assaulting another resident.

“The gentleman self-destructed,” Couch said. “We can’t help everyone and we recognize that.”

Normalcy

But many more are success stories. Crossroads fills Applegate with people who are, by turns, veterans or experiencing mental health crises or unhoused.

Couch said the largest barrier for most ends up being community.

People who end up in Applegate also tend to be vulnerable. They're used to being singled out by police, treated as a public nuisance.

And, Couch said, they're suspicious of cities who villainize and stigmatize their existence.

He said the Crossroads model gets people enrolled in its services closer to normalcy.

Couch said employees at the non-profit also have experienced substance addiction or mental health crises.

The director said he's been unhoused. But he also has been a business consultant and a finance worker, he said.

He brings a banker's eye to advocacy work.

Couch said a focus on numbers brings specificity to grant applications, and an exacting efficiency to expenditures.

Expanding

Other agencies were closely watching Wednesday's tour with DeFazio. Couch said Oregon has directed agencies to call Crossroads to model coordinated services elsewhere in the state.

Couch said the Crossroads' approach will look like this: Get non-profit, profit-driven and government organizations to collaborate on funding and overlapping social services.

Then get the community involved in housing, and residents in program housing involved in the community.

Agencies looking to house people also have to overcome public objections, or what Couch calls the "NIMBY factor."

"The not-in-my-back-yard people," he said.

The nonprofit is working at the behest of Marion County to extend its housing-support services to the Salem area. Crossroads operates housing in Mill City.

Scott Cooper, executive director of Alternative Youth Services, said the Coos Bay company expanded into housing and is similarly trying to glean what it can from Lebanon's Crossroads.

He said the Lebanon non-profit has actually achieved through business strategy what many support services try to accomplish through marketing.

“They want to talk about the warm, fuzzy ways they’re helping people. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to pay the bills," Cooper said.