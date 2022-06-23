Lebanon candidates can start filing for office in early July

Lebanon’s would-be candidates for November races can file for the positions of mayor and city councilor in early July.

Candidates can begin filing Monday, July 11 and have until 5 p.m. Aug. 1 to submit their paperwork.

The seats of city councilors Wayne Rieskamp, Gamael Nassar and Michelle Steinhebel expire on the last day of the year, Dec. 31, 2022. Their representation of wards 1, 2 and 3, respectively, will go before voters in the fall.

Those who petition to run for office must live in Lebanon for at least six continuous months before filing, can’t be immediately related to a city employee or official, and must be registered voters, according to a June 22 news release.

Council candidates must live in the precinct they’re filing to run for.

Voters first elected Rieskamp to the council in 2011. The council appointed Nassar in March 2021 to fill the remainder of Karin Stauder’s term, vacated when she moved to Central Oregon.

Half the city’s six-member council is appointed.

Steinhebel serves as council president and won a three-way race for her Ward 3 seat in 2018.

Paul Aziz has held the city’s highest office since 2012 when he defeated the incumbent Ken Toombs, who was unseated after five two-year terms.

Aziz took more than 60% of the vote in 2016 and 2018 to keep hold of Lebanon’s helm. He ran unopposed in 2014 and 2020.

Candidates should call the city recorder's office at 541-258-4905 or or email cityrecorder@ci.lebanon.or to schedule a walkthrough of the filing paperwork.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

