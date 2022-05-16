 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch this space for Lebanon schools bond elections results

The Lebanon justice Center is one of three Ballot Drop-Off locations in Lebanon.

The May 17 Primary Election is finally here, and Lebanon voters will decide the fate of a $20 million bond measure to pay for overdue repairs to various schools facilities, including the public swimming pool.

Lebanon Community Schools school board members unanimously approved the ballot bond measure in February. Should voters approve the request, the state would pitch in another $4.3 million in funds.

The money will go toward repairing leaky roofs and faulty air-conditioning machinery as well as Lebanon High's swimming pool,  owned by the school district but made available to the public by the Lebanon Aquatic District.
 
Based on the school district's estimates, the measure would cost a property owner with a home assessed at $175,000 about $45.50 per year. Payments would apply to 2023.

The proceeds will fall short of the district's repair estimates. The hope, officials have said, is to keep Lebanon’s school buildings free of leaks and potentially dangerous aging air-conditioning machinery through the next decade.

Editor's note: This article was updated to correct the yearly amount the average property would be assessed.

