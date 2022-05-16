Watch this space for Lebanon schools bond elections results

The May 17 Primary Election is finally here, and Lebanon voters will decide the fate of a $20 million bond measure to pay for overdue repairs to various schools facilities, including the public swimming pool.
Lebanon Community Schools school board members unanimously approved the ballot bond measure in February. Should voters approve the request, the state would pitch in another $4.3 million in funds.
The proceeds will fall short of the district's repair estimates. The hope, officials have said, is to keep Lebanon’s school buildings free of leaks and potentially dangerous aging air-conditioning machinery through the next decade.
Editor's note: This article was updated to correct the yearly amount the average property would be assessed.