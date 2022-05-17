 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primary election results: Lebanon schools bond measure fails

  • Updated
  • 0

The outlook for Lebanon Community Schools is not good for those relying proposed bond money to make repairs to campus facilities, including the community pool, following unofficial results from the Tuesday, May 17 primary election.

While mailed-in votes postmarked through May 17 are counted through May 24, they will not likely overcome the no votes cast for the $20 million bond measure, 58.36% of the vote — 4,301 out of 7,370 ballots — tallied so far. Election officials estimate overall turnout to be 31.12% countywide.

How to pay for future upgrades to deteriorating facilities remains to be seen.

"Obviously we're disappointed, but we're grateful for the folks that turned out," district Director of Communications and Online Learning Susanne Stefani said. "The turnout itself is disappointing. But we're going to continue doing our best for the kids."

Lebanon school board members unanimously approved the bond measure proposal in February. Had the voters approved the request, the state would have pitched in another $4.3 million in funds.

The money was targeted to fix leaky roofs and faulty air-conditioning machinery as well as Lebanon High's swimming pool, owned by the school district but made available to the public by the Lebanon Aquatic District. 

The 55-year-old pool is in particularly bad shape. Half of the $20 million bond was to address its structural integrity.

Based on the school district's estimates, the measure would have cost a property owner with a home assessed at $175,000 about $45.50 per year. 

Even if it had passed, the proceeds would have fallen short of the district's repair estimates. The hope, officials have said, is to keep Lebanon’s school buildings free of leaks and potentially dangerous aging air-conditioning machinery through the next decade.

Now that passage seems unlikely, Stefani said the plan is to prioritize what repairs need to be done. The district will still push forward on maintenance projects, just with less funding, she said.

"The 27% turnout is disappointing," Stefani said after the initial results were released. "I'd like to see a more engaged community, even if it doesn't turn out in our favor. But maybe that means we just have more work to do."

In a May 18 statement to Mid-Valley Media, Superintendent Bo Yates thanked everyone who voted, despite the outcome. He added that the maintenance projects cannot be funded through the district's operations levy, so the district will have to make some tough choices regarding these projects.

"COVID-19 has strained public education systems on a personal and practical level. We understand these frustrations while also recognizing that school facilities must be maintained to accommodate students now and in the future," Yates said in the statement. "With limited resources, we must prioritize our greatest needs and make some difficult decisions. We will continue to do the best we can."

Editor's note: This article was updated to correct the yearly amount the average property would be assessed.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Reporter

Maddie Pfeifer is the public safety/crime and courts reporter for Mid-Valley Media. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Portland. In her free time, she enjoys watching movies and spending time outdoors.

