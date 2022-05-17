Primary election results: Lebanon schools bond measure fails

Now that passage seems unlikely, Stefani said the plan is to prioritize what repairs need to be done. The district will still push forward on maintenance projects, just with less funding, she said.

"The 27% turnout is disappointing," Stefani said after the initial results were released. "I'd like to see a more engaged community, even if it doesn't turn out in our favor. But maybe that means we just have more work to do."

In a May 18 statement to Mid-Valley Media, Superintendent Bo Yates thanked everyone who voted, despite the outcome. He added that the maintenance projects cannot be funded through the district's operations levy, so the district will have to make some tough choices regarding these projects.

"COVID-19 has strained public education systems on a personal and practical level. We understand these frustrations while also recognizing that school facilities must be maintained to accommodate students now and in the future," Yates said in the statement. "With limited resources, we must prioritize our greatest needs and make some difficult decisions. We will continue to do the best we can."

