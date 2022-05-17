Early election results show Lebanon schools bond measure failing

Even if it had passed, the proceeds would have fallen short of the district's repair estimates. The hope, officials have said, is to keep Lebanon’s school buildings free of leaks and potentially dangerous aging air-conditioning machinery through the next decade.

Now that passage seems unlikely, Stefani said the plan is to prioritize what repairs need to be done. The district will still push forward on maintenance projects, just with less funding, she said.

"The 27% turnout is disappointing," Stefani said after the initial results were released. "I'd like to see a more engaged community, even if it doesn't turn out in our favor. But maybe that means we just have more work to do."

Editor's note: This article was updated to correct the yearly amount the average property would be assessed.