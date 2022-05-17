Early election results show Lebanon schools bond measure failing

In early election results on Tuesday, May 17, the outlook for a Lebanon Community Schools bond measure was not good for those counting on the money to make repairs to the facilities, including to the community pool.
With Linn County officials estimating a 27.19% voter turnout for Lebanon, the first round of election results include a total of 6,724 ballots which showed 58.57% of voters voting no and 41.43% of voters voting yes for the bond.
"Obviously we're disappointed, but we're grateful for the folks that turned out," district Director of Communications and Online Learning Susanne Stefani said. "The turnout itself is disappointing. But we're going to continue doing our best for the kids."
The second round of unofficial elections results Tuesday night did not move the needle: With voter turnout increasing to 28.86%, 58.53% voted no and 41.47% voted yes. Linn County reported 7,136 ballots total.
The proposed $20 million bond measure would pay for overdue repairs to various schools facilities, including the public swimming pool.
Lebanon school board members unanimously approved the bond measure proposal in February. Had the voters approved the request, the state would have pitched in another $4.3 million in funds.
Even if it had passed, the proceeds would have fallen short of the district's repair estimates. The hope, officials have said, is to keep Lebanon’s school buildings free of leaks and potentially dangerous aging air-conditioning machinery through the next decade.
"The 27% turnout is disappointing," Stefani said after the initial results were released. "I'd like to see a more engaged community, even if it doesn't turn out in our favor. But maybe that means we just have more work to do."
Editor's note: This article was updated to correct the yearly amount the average property would be assessed.
