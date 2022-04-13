Volunteer physical therapy clinic set to serve kids with funding infusion

Physical therapy students at one of Lebanon’s two health colleges will have a chance to develop pediatric experience in underserved rural Oregon after a Northwest grantor made an infusion of more than a half-million dollars.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust granted $673,000 to Western University of Health Sciences College of Health Sciences-Northwest that will grant occupational and physical therapy degrees to graduating professional students, according to a news release.

CHS-Northwest took on its first class of graduate physical therapy students in 2021, according to the school’s website. The college operates out of the building that previously housed Hometown Furniture, serving along with Western’s College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest as a satellite campus for the Pomona, California-based university.

Students at the college will provide faculty-supervised rehabilitation care at an on-site clinic and a functional mock-home that provides activities of daily living assessment. The clinic, called Clinical Assessment & Rehabilitation Services or CARES, will serve patients who volunteer from nearby underserved rural communities, according to the release.

Murdock Trust funding will help pay for pediatric therapy spaces at the clinic and a room for controlling patients’ sensory inputs. The school will fill gaps in children’s therapy in Lebanon, where about 8.3% of Linn County residents are uninsured, the release states.

The Vancouver, Washington-based charity formed in 1975 after the death of Tektronix co-founder Jack Murdock and has awarded more than $1.1 billion, according to Murdock Trust's website.

