LEBANON — Fifth Street north of Reeves Parkway will be closed to traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday for utility construction work.
Cable, gas, phone and power lines will be installed as part of the Mill Race project, an apartment complex and storage unit development planned for the north side of Reeves Parkway.
The section of road is expected to be closed just north of Reeves during the construction hours for roughly three weeks, said Ron Whitlatch, engineering services director for the city.