LEBANON — The Lebanon Public Library is offering a craft event for ages 16 and older from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31.

Participants will create a succulent terrarium using glass bowls, rocks, soil and succulents grown by volunteer Chuck Watts. All supplies are provided at no cost. Space is limited so signups are required.

For more information about Lebanon Public Library events, stop by the library’s circulation desk, visit the website at www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com, call the library at 541-258-4926, or view the FaceBook page at www.facebook.com/CityofLebanon or on Instagram at lebanon_library.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments