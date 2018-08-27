A memorial ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be held in Lebanon at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
The ceremony will be at the Circle of Flags at COMP-Northwest, 200 Mullins Drive, west of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Dala Johnson of the Lebanon Police Department said the guest list isn't final but likely will include representatives from the Lebanon Fire Department, American Legion Post 51, the Blue Angels, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Lebanon Police Cadets will present the flag for the first time at a 9/11 ceremony, the third time they have presented the flag since graduating in June.
The Dominy family with Praise in 3D will provide music, possibly with help from Lebanon High School choir students.