LEBANON — Lebanon-area drivers will need to avoid Airport Road between Second and Seventh streets starting Tuesday, July 31.
The city of Lebanon is beginning work on the 2018 Street Preservation Project there, removing the existing roadway surface and adding a new asphalt overlay.
During construction, Airport Road traffic and access will be controlled by flaggers from Second to Seventh. Intersections at Fifth and Seventh will be closed.
For more information, contact Ron Whitlatch, Engineering Services director, at 541-258-4269.
