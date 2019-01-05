After 71 consecutive years of service, the Lebanon Kiwanis Club voted last October to call it quits.
However, the club had some assets left to distribute — and the organizations that will benefit from that donation say the money will be used for projects well into the new year and beyond.
The beneficiaries are the Obria medical clinic in Lebanon, formerly known as the Pregnancy Alternatives Center, and the Lebanon Schools Foundation. Each received about $4,200, said Gordon Sletmoe, Lebanon's fire chief and the Kiwanis Club treasurer.
"Those are two charities we’ve supported for numerous years," he said. "We felt it was important to continue supporting agencies we had been supporting."
Obria plans to bring a physician or nurse practitioner on site in 2019 to help expand services, said Lory Gerig-Knurowski, advancement director. Having the medical provider will allow the clinic to expand its testing services for sexually transmitted diseases and do more free annual exams for women, men and children.
Dave McFetridge of the Lebanon Schools Foundation said the donation provided to the foundation will be allocated to the George Henderson Memorial Scholarship, which benefits Lebanon High School seniors.
"It'll be another scholarship we can give out in the spring," he said.
Both agencies have been important to the Lebanon service group because the motto of the international group is, "Serving the children of the world."
Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 by a group of businessmen in Detroit, according to the organization's website. The group started out calling itself the Supreme Lodge Benevolent Order of Brothers. It changed the name to Kiwanis a year later, coining the term from a Native American expression that meant, "We trade."
In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became, "We Build." It changed to its current motto in 2005.
The Lebanon Kiwanis Club's original charter dates to May 27, 1947. The club came to be known for sponsorship of the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast and of the high school's Key Club, but its main fundraiser was a food stand at Lebanon's annual Strawberry Festival.
In recent years, however, the club has struggled to pull together enough members to serve, Sletmoe said. Last year, the ranks were so few no one was even able to organize the Strawberry Festival booth.
On Oct. 11, 2018, the half-dozen or so remaining members voted unanimously to disband.
"The club size had decreased to the point where it was difficult for the remaining members to keep moving forward," Sletmoe said. "It’s a painful decision, but I think it was the right decision. We wanted to make sure the Kiwanis ended on our terms and not just kind of fizzled away.”