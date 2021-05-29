Lebanon High introduces new football coach

Troy Walker was introduced as the new new varsity football coach at Lebanon High School on Thursday night.
Principal Craig Swanson and Athletic Director Kraig Hoene welcomed Walker in a brief ceremony in the auditorium attended by coaches, players and parents.
Walker is a 1988 Lebanon High graduate who has been serving as an assistant coach for football and track and field at North Salem High School.
"For me, this is a golden opportunity to come to my hometown, raise my family here," Walker said.
Walker is taking over the position which has been held since 2013 by Ty Tomlin. The son of longtime Lebanon football coach Don Tomlin, Ty Tomlin led Lebanon to the 5A state championship in 2016. The Warriors went 11-2 that season and defeated Wilsonville 34-17 to claim the title.
Before introducing Walker, Swanson expressed his appreciation for Tomlin's service at the school.
"First of all, I would like to thank coach Ty Tomlin, who is not with us today, for his years of service to Lebanon High School. I've been able to work with Ty at Sprague High School and at Lebanon High School, I think the world of him and wish him the best," Swanson said. "Lebanon Warrior football has a strong, strong reputation and coach Tomlin delivered our only state championship during his tenure. He built champions on and off the field and while we wish him the best, we know he will be missed."
Hoene said he has known Walker since they were both members of the Lebanon High football program in high school. Hoene has long sought to bring Walker back to Lebanon High.
"One thing I know about Troy is that Troy gets kids, and kids get Troy," Hoene said. "He's an unbelievable person with character and integrity."
Walker emphasized his deep ties to Lebanon, which began when his family moved to Lacomb from Redmond. He remembered first meeting Lebanon standout Eric Castle on the school playground in Lacomb.
At that time, he could not have known what a key event this would prove to be in his life. Walker said practicing against Castle, a future star at the University of Oregon who would later go on to play in the National Football League, forced him to work harder and helped him become the best player he could be.
Walker then recalled what an honor it was to play for Don Tomlin.
"There's a certain amount of pride that goes into this program in this community. I grew up in this community and it's important for me to instill that same thing with you guys," Walker said.
Walker said he hopes the current coaching staff will stay in place. He expects to begin meeting with them next week to begin working on the summer football schedule. He told the audience that the tentative plan is for the squad to attend the camp at North Bend.