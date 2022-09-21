Linn-Benton student one of three panelists in D.C.

Lebanon-raised Cheyanne Rider took a seven-year break from school, thinking she was done with higher education for good after dropping out twice. But last Thursday, Sept. 15 she traveled to Washington D.C. as one of three panelists for a discussion hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, representing Linn-Benton Community College in a conversation about bridging campus divides.

“I'm just a girl from Lebanon that works at the local titanium plant, and in my spare time I go to school,” Rider said. “I got to go and speak in D.C. and to meet people that are really working on making a difference, and making change and progressing the country.”

The discussion centered around how college campuses can create spaces in which students can express their ideas freely without fear of getting “canceled” or silenced by their peers. A communications major in the Civil Discourse Program at LBCC, Rider had plenty to say on the topic.

“Sometimes speakers get invited to campuses and then students don’t particularly love that speaker so they will protest and try to get them to not come,” she said. “We talked about ways administrators and faculty members could end that and allow more diverse opinions to come onto campus.”

She added that this is the point of college — for students to listen to things they may not agree with and form their own opinions.

Her advisor, Mark Urista, contacted her over the summer asking if she would like to be part of a panel discussion; she assumed it would be local and was pleasantly surprised when she learned it would be at the nation’s capitol.

Once she got past the nerves, she was able to offer her unique perspective on bridging campus divides in a community college setting.

“There are a lot of opinions at a community college,” Rider said. “The age demographic is a little bit older, and people work outside of being students, so they're a little more comfortable sharing their opinions than maybe freshmen at a four-year university.”

She said LBCC is close to equal parts Independent, Republican and Democrat, so it’s not as much of an echo chamber as other schools might be.

In an effort to bridge political divides on campus, Rider said her program places a whiteboard in a communal space with a question people may have different opinions on. Everyone is invited to share their thoughts on the board, with no profanity or insults, and this makes people feel comfortable voicing their opinions.

Rider admitted she initially chose to major in communications because it was the major she was closest to completing. But after taking a few courses and participating in Urista’s Civil Discourse Program, she realized she’d found her field.

“I realized how important communication really is in solving the world's problems,” Rider said. “If we could get people to just sit down and have a conversation in relation to each other, we would get so much more done than we could arguing and fighting.”

Rider received her Associate’s degree in June and plans to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in speech communication. She eventually hopes to go to law school and become a public defender.

“I worked really hard in the last year coming back to school,” Rider said. “I was really unsure of how it was going to go, especially with my history of dropping out twice. To be selected for the panel made it all worth it. It just shows that you can really do it.”