Linn-Benton Community College's Community Education program will offer a new workshop this winter term designed for those living in the Pacific Northwest to learn personal preparedness and supply readiness.
Three one-day workshops will be held at three locations: LBCC’s Albany Campus, LBCC Benton Center in Corvallis, and LBCC Lebanon Center. All workshops will be held in January.
In this one-day workshop, individuals will learn about local hazards, emergency disaster plans, home preparedness, community resources and more. Participants will learn skills to mitigate a disaster's impact, with tips for both natural occurrences and those human-induced.
Instructor Sierra Anderson is a current volunteer for Red Cross Disaster Response and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office CERT program. Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in Public Health from Oregon State University, with a minor in Environmental Occupational Health and Safety.
For times and dates or to register, contact Extended Learning at 541-917-4840 or visit linnbenton.edu/extendedlearning.