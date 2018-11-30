Open registration has begun for driver education classes through Linn-Benton Community College, with almost 20 classes available throughout the mid-Willamette Valley.
Driver education and vehicle safety offerings at LBCC are noncredit classes designed for all ages. Courses include permit preparation and driving instruction for teens, refresher courses for any age, AARP driver safety, motorcycle safety, tractor safety and forklift training.
With more than 25 years of experience providing driver education in Linn and Benton counties, LBCC Driver Education serves about 650 students each year. Courses are approved by the Oregon Department of Transportation-Traffic Safety Division and use their curriculum.
Offerings during winter term will be held at LBCC’s Albany Campus, Benton Center, Lebanon Center and Sweet Home Center.
To register or see a complete list of classes, visit www.linnbenton.edu/extendedlearning or call 541-917-4840.