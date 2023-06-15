Linn-Benton Community College students, staff, and community gather to celebrate the Class of 2023 during the 54th commencement ceremony.

The LBCC graduating class consists of 830 candidates for graduation who are expected to be awarded 988 degrees and certificates, many of whom will matriculate to Oregon State University as encouraged by the partnership between the colleges.

Linn-Benton Community College, established in 1966, is a two-year public college to serve the educational needs of residents in Linn and Benton counties. As of 2023, LBCC supports more than 18,000 students a year through in person and online classes.

The students who will walk across the stage today are first since 2020, the previous two years of commencement or “CARmencement” consisted of drive-through ceremonies. However, this year the college opted to start a new tradition in which the families of students, including children and parents could sit WITH the graduates as well as approach the stage to photograph them as they received their diplomas.

Proud family, friends and peers cheer on the 753 participating graduates as they cross the stage waiting to present them with what seems like an endless amount of balloons and flower bouquets.

LBCC Faculty not only attended the event but many sat at the left of the stage congratulating each graduate on receiving their respective diplomas and certificates.