Linn-Benton Community College's Extended Learning and Benton Center have won the Oregon State University Extension Cooperator Award for their collaboration in a Better Bones and Balance instructor training event this past September.
The BBB instructor training event served 35 participants.
OSU researched and developed the BBB program, which is designed to reduce the rate of hip bone loss and risk of falls in aging populations. Indications are that BBB exercises have a positive impact on research-based balance and strength exercises.
In September, Extended Learning and OSU Extension organized the annual instructor training event at LBCC’s Benton Center. Participants came from throughout Oregon to become certified as a new instructor or to become recertified as an existing instructor.
Participants attended a two-day training that included observing a class taught by a master trainer and attending hands-on training to learn six key movements in the program. All participants took and passed a practical exam to complete their certification.
Organizers said the annual training event is essential to continue to develop and educate new instructors, allowing greater access to classes throughout the community. Extended Learning and OSU Extension plan to continue this annual training partnership.
In the upcoming winter term, Extended Learning will offer over 20 BBB classes throughout the mid-Willamette Valley.