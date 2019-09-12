Lucas Letelier, a small businessman who also works in organic farming, invoked the work “change” often in an interview on his Ward 7 City Council candidacy.
Letelier wants the city to find a way to build a permanent men’s shelter, address climate change and to challenge Oregon State University “to act as a good partner and community member.”
Letelier is one of five candidates on the crowded Nov. 5 ballot aiming to replace Bill Glassmire, who resigned eight months into his third term in the northwest Corvallis precinct after being injured in a July 10 bicycle incident. The seat has been vacant since Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber announced Glassmire’s resignation at the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.
Also running for the seat are Linda Gearhart, Brad Longman, Susan Walezna and Paul Shaffer.
Letelier, a local product who graduated from Lebanon High School and studied ag-related issues at Oregon State University, said “I would like to think that I decided to run as a way of finally giving back to the community that I have been lucky enough to be a part of for so long, but in doing the paperwork and talking to different members of the ward I've realized that its more than that. I really feel like City Council has a lot of power to motivate change in our community.
“I think that Corvallis is a uniquely positioned community in that it is small and like-minded enough to really challenge the status quo when it comes to local policy. I have been happy with the moves that have been taken in the past five years as they relate to long-term planning, and would like to continue with the work that Bill Glassmire was doing. However, I think we can go farther.”
Letelier said he thinks OSU needs to “take an active role in housing their students” and that “we can’t have every new student bringing a new car to our small town roads.”
“Finally, I am committed to making Corvallis the green city so many of us want it to be.”
Key initiatives in this area Letelier is advocating are closing parts of Monroe Avenue and Second Street to non-commercial and non-emergency vehicles and finding a permanent location for the Corvallis Farmers’ Market “that doesn’t involve cars idling for three or four hours looking for parking every Saturday morning.”
Also, he urges promotion of “the exemplary public transit system we have spent so much energy in expanding.”