Looking to clown around? My name is Kenzo, I'm a 2 year old male Spitz looking for my forever family... View on PetFinder
Kenzo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ten percent of the state's 60 offices are shutting down at a time when a lot of new drivers want to get their licenses.
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 20 west of Blodgett on Tuesday, May 31.
Weather doesn't normally throw off the markets. Here's why Saturday is different.
The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a Linn County man for allegedly committing multiple sex crimes.
Every day, Donny White has to drive 40 miles through everything that burned.
A storage building fire in Lebanon remains under investigation, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The restaurateurs are trying to buy the Oregon Electric Railroad Station building.
It took just 25 minutes for Lebanon’s medical school to mint 104 physicians Friday, May 27.
The Albany Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man following a robbery.