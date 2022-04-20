 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  Updated
Keep up with America's pastime — our baseball newsletter is the place!

Baseball is back!

After a lockout by the owners cut spring training short, the regular season has begun in earnest. And with changes to umpiring, playoff formats, and doubleheader lengths we can keep you in the know with our MLB Newsletter.

Recent newsletters have featured stories such as:

→ How Covid-19 helped bring baseball card collecting back to life (pictured)

→ MLB's celebration of the 75th anniversary of the debut of Jackie Robinson

→ A Q&A on Apple TV's deal to broadcast baseball games

Whatever the news, we’ve got you covered with our free MLB Newsletter, which will be delivered weekly directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up now and while you’re there, check out the other newsletters we have to offer!

