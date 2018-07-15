NOTE: The following column ran in the Sunday, June 9, 1985, edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Last weekend I visited Rajneeshpuram, and I came away with a bad case of the heebie-jeebies. My reaction was the cumulative result of a series of impressions — many of them positive — gained over an afternoon.
The first impression is of vastness and isolation. Rancho Rajneesh comprises 126 square miles of rugged hills and eroded valleys. Parts of the surrounding landscape are otherworldly — a harsh, silent plateau deeply carved by the John Day River and its tributaries, exposing jagged pinnacles and colored bands of volcanic ash.
It's a 19-mile drive to Rajneeshpuram from the paved road connecting Antelope to Fossil. The gravel road begins high on the plateau and descends 1,000 feet or more into the John Day canyon. At widely spaced intervals along the road are four checkpoints — "communication huts," the Rajneeshees call them — each manned by a pair of purple-clad members of the commune's security force.
By the time we reached Rajneeshpuram my sense of being watched was firmly established. Another feeling had taken hold as well: the Rajneeshees are up to big things. Outside the entrance to this city is an earthen dam creating a 42-acre reservoir called Lake Krishnamurti. The dam is a major piece of civil engineering, and its downstream face is landscaped in the form of the Rajneeshees' logo of two birds in flight.
At the gates of a city is a large, well-staffed visitors' center. A Rajneeshee greeted us with friendly efficiency and radioed ahead so that we could join a group that had recently departed. Then he checked our identification, recording our names and drivers' license numbers. We were encouraged to leave purses and backpacks in our car; if we wanted to bring them we had to sign forms giving the Rajneeshees consent to search their contents "for drugs, weapons or explosives."
Our tour guide, Swami Anand Anshumali, explained the precautions. Most of the city can be seen only by entering private property, he said, which gives the Rajneeshees the right to screen visitors. Rajneeshpuram has no crime, he said, but ever since an explosion damaged a Rajneeshee-owned hotel in Portland a few years ago the city has become increasingly security conscious,
This explanation didn't satisfy me. The security forces along the road and at many points within the city seemed excessive. Indeed, the ubiquitous security personnel struck me as being more likely to justify outsiders' hostility than to prevent it. At one point I asked Anshumali how large a security force the city maintained. He said, "That's something that even if I knew I wouldn't tell you, for obvious reasons."
The scale of the Rajneeshees' achievement is truly impressive. Since the first eight commune members arrived at the ranch four years ago, the population of Rajneeshpuram has grown to 5,000. In that brief period the Rajneeshees have spent $110 million, and it shows.
The city has miles of paved roads, the state's second-largest public transportation system, permanent housing for residents, a hall that can seat 15,000, a 30-million-gallon sewage system, a $1.5 million electrical substation, a dairy herd, a poultry operation, a vineyard that will produce 20,000 bottles of wine next year, an 86-acre year-round truck farm with computerized drip irrigation, a large paved airstrip, a luxury hotel, a shopping mall, machine shops, kitchens, cafeterias, a university and more.
All this has sprung up in barren canyons where it takes hundreds of acres to support a single range steer. Much of the development has been designed with extraordinary sensitivity to the surrounding environment. Stream flows have been regulated by a system of 140 check dams, and the banks have been seeded to control erosion. The dairy herd grazes on forage that is irrigated to keep the deer at bay. The Rajneeshees are intent on making the desert bloom, and they have the money, the skills and the labor to make it happen.
But the people are the most striking thing about Rajneeshpuram. On the average they are good-looking, sometimes startlingly so. One wonders where they keep the pimply, beady-eyed Rajneeshees. They all look like they grew up in homes where someone had the money to straighten their teeth and send them to good schools. They all smile and laugh a lot. After a couple of hours the effect becomes eerie: It's as though someone called Central Casting and asked for 5,000 extras to flesh out the set for a science-fiction movie about a utopian colony.
This sense of artificiality at Rajneeshpuram is what gave me the willies. In the real world there are babies and old people. In the real world people are divided into social and economic groups. In the real world there is anger, injustice and jealousy.
None of these things is apparent at Rajneeshpuram. No babies have been born at Rajneeshpuram, Anshumali said, because outside bureaucrats have denied the city permission to build a hospital. That this doesn't explain the absence of babies who have been born elsewhere. When pressed on this point, Anshumali said that Rajneeshpuram is still a frontier city and is not yet a god place to raise young children. So when a Rajneeshee becomes pregnant, she leaves the city or gets an abortion.
Anshumali continually stressed the classless nature of Rajneeshpuram. He is an Argentinian architect educated at Eton, Harvard and MIT. Yet he spent a year and a half on the garbage detail at Rajneeshpuram. To Anshumali, that proves that the Rajneeshees have created a society in which people are not slaves to their background or training. To me it proves that Rajneeshpuram receives enough outside financial support to allow city residents the luxury of dabbling in different occupations. And it makes me think Rajneeshpuram itself may appear classless only because the entire city forms the upper crust of a worldwide organization. Sunriver near Bend is classless in the same way: Everyone there may be well-to-do, but they got that way by means of their own or other people's labor elsewhere.
The general spirit of happiness at Rajneeshpuram also struck a false note. Anshumali would become sarcastic or impatient when asked certain questions. These tended to be questions that could not be answered within the context of Rajneeshee society or philosophy. As long as Rajneeshpuram could be explained on its own terms, the answers were easy and logical. When matters pertaining to the outside world were involved, Anshumali would bristle.
To me this suggests that Rajneeshees are happy mainly because being happy is part of being a Rajneeshee. There is nothing wrong with that. The trouble arises when Rajneeshees come up against people who are not part of their philosophical construct. When that happens, they conclude that people are prejudiced or just plain stupid. It's an inevitable conclusion for them to draw. Since they have already defined themselves as living in the best of all possible worlds, anything that is not part of it must be flawed.
I learned to admire much of what has been accomplished at Rajneeshpuram, but at the end of the day I was glad to leave. In this space next week I will share some further observations about my visit.
