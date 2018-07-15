NOTE: The following editorial originally ran in the Sunday, June 16, 1985, edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
I'm thinking of a new city in the desert where everyone is roughly the same age, where there is a high degree of social conformity and where most people rely on income earned elsewhere.
Rajneeshpuram? Nope: Sun City, Ariz.
Sun City is one of those retirement Shangri-Las where people from all over the country move to spend their golden years. It has a lot in common with Rajneeshpuram. There are a lot of rules, no children live there and the city is sustained by a continual infusion of outside income.
But no one sees anything sinister about Sun City or about the dozens of other communities dotting the nation that have a distinct religious, social or economic identity. The Amish communities of Pennsylvania, the Mormon cities of Utah and the company towns of the Northwest are accepted as part of what makes the United States diverse, strong and free. Why do so many people — myself included — regard Rajneeshpuram with a unique suspicion?
The simple answer is that it is a matter of degree. People are prepared to accept differences, but only up to a point. The Rajneeshees, with their crimson clothing, apparently limitless wealth and alien religion, have crossed a threshold of public tolerance. This explanation implies that if people were more open-minded and understanding, their suspicions would go away.
But while the Rajneeshees undeniably have been the object of a lot of prejudice and bigotry, those factors do not account for the public's lack of acceptance. Four years ago, the Rajneeshees were regarded in Oregon as a curiosity. Now they're widely perceived as a threat. Familiarity should breed tolerance. Instead, the opposite has happened.
A visit to Rajneeshpuram earlier this months strengthened my opinion that the Rajneeshees themselves are mostly to blame for the public's hostility. And they are not just victims of their own inept public relations. Rather, the Rajneeshees' provocative public statements, their heavy-handed political maneuvers and their inability to admit error are manifestations of their view of the world and their place in it.
"Our religion is about celebrating life," said our tour guide, Swami Anand Anshumali. Each element of that succinct statement reveals a lot about Rajneeshee thought. First, they regard Rajneeshism as a religion rather than a philosophy, and therefore as a truth in itself rather than a method for discovering it. Second, the word "celebration" implies joyous participation. And finally, a religion that centers on life today rather than setting store in hopes for the future is basically existentialist — that is, it relieves the individual of responsibility for the condition of the world.
In short, Rajneeshism tells its believers to let the good times roll. Celebrate life. Don't feel guilty. People are on earth to be happy. If others are unhappy, it's their problem and their fault.
This attitude accounts for one of the Rajneeshees' most appealing attributes — their sense of humor. If life is a celebration, it's appropriate that people should laugh. And it helps explain the Rajneeshees' delight in mocking the world with their materialism, best symbolized by the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh's fleet of Rolls Royces.
"Bhagwan couldn't care less if he rode in a Rolls Royce or on a donkey," Anshumali said. People who are hung up on money will have a hard time understanding why anyone would need a warehouse full of luxury automobiles, but to the Rajneeshees the cars are a perfect example of the meaninglessness of wealth. "It ridicules totally the use of money," Anshumali said. Get it?
Well, yes and no. To me the Rolls Royces are a vulgar display of wealth and the fact that they are intended to ridicule materialism makes them no less vulgar.
The Rajneeshees' attitude accounts for other things as well: their arrogance and their tendency to confront outsiders rather than cooperate with them. They're arrogant because they believe any opposition represents an affront to their Bhagwan-given right to individual and communal happiness. Self-centeredness, moral certitude and pleasure-seeking are enclosed in a seamless package of religion at Rajneeshpuram.
This is why I have come to believe that Rajneeshpuram is different from other religious, social or economic communities. Rajneeshpuram is about celebrating life, and anyone who gets in the way is crashing the party.
Reading back over this, I realize that I've written about abstractions rather than concrete facts. But coming to terms with the impressions I carried away from Rajneeshpuram has been difficult. I admire the Rajneeshees' physical achievements, some of which were described in this space last week. Yet I am deeply troubled by the ideas upon which Rajneeshpuram is being built. Reconciling those impressions took me into some deep water, and I hope people have managed to swim along.
I believe that if Rajneeshees could find room in their religion for some humility and compassion, they'd be welcome in Oregon. But until they do, further conflict will be inevitable. Rajneeshpuram will be the eventual loser in any continued conflicts, because although they're strong, they're not strong enough to take on the whole world.
