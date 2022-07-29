Jett has been in the US for almost a month and is making amazing progress in learning to trust humans.... View on PetFinder
Jett
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a local business owner opened a café in downtown Albany, he wanted to create a gathering space for the community — but not everyone has w…
An undercover federal agent met the man and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis in 2019. The exchange included more than just drugs.
It's the third runaway since May.
While the defendant had mental health issues, the judge said he knew what he was doing when he bit and stabbed his victim.
It's a local institution: The owner never paid himself a salary and would only take Christmas Day off.
From the moment she uttered her first words, Janessa Minta has been singing.
Rescued were two adults and four children.
For now, the small Linn County city devises a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C and hopes for state or federal funding.
It's a periodic shift in sea temperatures and prevailing winds. Here's how that translates into weather you experience — and fire season.
Dawson Branton didn’t have to go searching to find what he wanted to do with his life.