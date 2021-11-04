 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jake

Jake

Hi everyone! Spread the word about Jake. He is a mini Australian Shepard, born 12/20/2013. Common with the breed and... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News