Izzy
Izzy is such a people pleaser. Now in foster, this gentle lady is happy to have a warm place to... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An outbreak at an Albany church is raising questions about the oversight of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines at faith-based institutions.…
- Updated
A 66-year-Scio man was killed Friday in a head-on collision near Turner.
- Updated
A 43-year-old Linn County woman was Oregon’s 2,497th COVID-19-related death, it was announced by the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday. In t…
- Updated
Family members of Sherry Zetzman, including her mother Terry Bushnell, her father Lee Bushnell, and her sister Crystal Bushnell, speak out abo…
- Updated
Neighbors of a proposed 12-acre solar farm east of Albany are voicing opposition to the project.
The indoor dining ban and other major restrictions under COVID-19 rules will be lifted Friday for 15 counties because a key metric was missed by .1%.
- Updated
As the 2020-2021 school year draws to a close, both Greater Albany Public Schools and the Corvallis School District have announced a changeove…
One northbound lane of Interstate is blocked just north of Exit 216, OR 228 Halsey-Sweet Home Highway, by a rollover crash, according to the O…
- Updated
Twenty-eight mid-valley schools have active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that she has no intention of rolling back orders issued this week to fight the nation's worst rate of COVID-19 inf…