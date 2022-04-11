Interfaith Voices: On the subject of Easter

In my youth, I stumbled upon a startling event that involved a huge circle of children holding hands in a field while a man in a rabbit suit parachuted to its center. This was followed by an egg hunt and lots of laughter. Easter in Eugene, Oregon seemed less traditionally Christian than playfully pagan.

I’m humbled to be given this opportunity to share a few thoughts about Easter. Allow me to combine my religious perspective, Christian Science, with a fondness for the works of Dylan Thomas, who wrote, “The force that through the green fuse drives the flower/ drives my green age; that blasts the roots of trees/ Is my destroyer.”

I think this poetic sentiment, while not aligned with my own faith, echoes ancient impulses. For millennia, rites of spring have connected new life to death, to ritual (often literal) sacrifice. Even some Christians may regard the crucifixion of Jesus in ways that reflect these notions: that life requires death or a sacrificial lamb.

I respect the sanctity of every person’s spiritual path, religious or otherwise. As a student of Christian Science, I’ve come to see Easter in a different way, at once simple and profound: it reminds us, even in the face of brutal war and disease, that life is sacred and eternal.

In the New Testament we read that, “God hath given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son,” and “Whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, wrote that “Man is deathless, spiritual.” Regarding the resurrection of Christ Jesus she wrote, “Mortality’s thick gloom is pierced. The stone is rolled away. Death has lost its sting, and the grave its victory.”

From my perspective, Easter is not so much a rite of spring but a turning point in human consciousness, transcending sect or ritual. It is an assertion that the ancient fear of death can be overcome by the resurrection of Christ, and that we are all given access to this gift of grace.

Death is defeated.

This is indeed reason for celebration, for watching grandchildren find painted eggs, for expressing gratitude for the blessings we receive as the world turns green and fruitful. A state of wonder accompanies the season, reminding us of our true nature, which Eddy describes this way: “God expresses in man the infinite idea forever developing itself, broadening and rising higher and higher from a boundless basis.”

We don’t need rituals to feel part of something much bigger than ourselves. Now, in my more advanced years, when I gaze from the Oregon high country into the starry cosmos, I am reminded that we are spiritual beings. And I muse on the eloquence of Dylan Thomas, who wrote, “When their bones are picked clean and the clean bones gone, / They shall have stars at elbow and foot. /And death shall have no dominion.”

When thought is lifted to spiritual consciousness, death has no power, and we become aware of our timeless being.

Perhaps the best news in the “good news” of the Gospels comes from the Book of John, when Jesus tells his disciples, “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace.” In the face of the world’s suffering, he offers comfort: “be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

This green Eastertide may “the peace of God, which passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7) come to every soul in every corner of the world. Amen.

John Addiego works with the committee on publications for the Corvallis branch of Church of Christ, Scientist. He is a writer and retired teacher.

